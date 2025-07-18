Meta refuses to sign EU's code for general-purpose AI
Meta has refused to sign the European Union's voluntary code of practice for general-purpose AI models, calling it an "overreach."
Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, said the code brings "legal uncertainties for model developers" and goes "far beyond the scope of the AI Act."
Meta thinks these rules could actually slow down progress in AI.
Meta says rules could slow down innovation
Kaplan argues that the EU's code—meant to boost transparency, safety, and copyright compliance—could end up holding back innovation and make things tougher for European businesses.
While regulators want safer AI, companies like Meta worry these extra rules just add confusion and barriers.
Who is Joel Kaplan?
Kaplan leads Meta's global policy efforts and often deals with big regulatory debates like this one.
Before joining Meta, he worked in US politics as a deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush.
Now, he's one of the main voices shaping how Meta responds to new tech laws around the world.