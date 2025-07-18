Microsoft has been helping China access US military data
A new report reveals Microsoft has let Chinese engineers help support cloud systems for the US Defense Department since at least 2016.
The process, called "digital escorting," means American employees with security clearance input instructions from foreign engineers—often from China—into military networks.
This setup is now raising eyebrows over possible risks to national security and data safety.
Microsoft says it's following all US rules
Digital escorting covers some of the US military's most critical data.
Since China's laws could force companies to share information with their government, experts and officials are concerned about who might get access behind the scenes.
Even though Microsoft says they're following all US rules, critics—including Senator Tom Cotton—want a deeper investigation into whether this practice puts defense secrets at risk.