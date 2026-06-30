Meta releases Brain2Qwerty v2 to decode brain activity into text

Brain2Qwerty v2 hits 61% word accuracy

Brain2Qwerty v2 hits a 61% word accuracy rate, a huge jump from the old 8% with similar technology. Top users even reached 78%.

The system learned from 22,000 sentences recorded during long magnetoencephalography (MEG) sessions with volunteers, showing that more data really pays off.

Plus, Meta has made its code public, and its research partner BCBL will release the Brain2Qwerty v1 dataset to boost open research and collaboration worldwide.