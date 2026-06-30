Meta releases Brain2Qwerty v2 to decode brain activity into text
Technology
Meta just dropped Brain2Qwerty v2, an AI that can turn your brain activity into text using a totally non-invasive scan (no implants required).
It decodes what you're thinking in real time and could seriously help people who struggle to communicate because of neurological disorders.
Brain2Qwerty v2 hits 61% word accuracy
Brain2Qwerty v2 hits a 61% word accuracy rate, a huge jump from the old 8% with similar technology. Top users even reached 78%.
The system learned from 22,000 sentences recorded during long magnetoencephalography (MEG) sessions with volunteers, showing that more data really pays off.
Plus, Meta has made its code public, and its research partner BCBL will release the Brain2Qwerty v1 dataset to boost open research and collaboration worldwide.