Meta's new flagship model targets better coding and agentic performance

Alexandr Wang, Meta's Chief AI Officer, has called the release of Muse Spark 1.3 a major leap in model performance.

He highlighted that the biggest improvements are seen in coding and "agentic" abilities, which allow AI systems to perform task sequences instead of just responding to individual prompts.

Wang claims Muse Spark 1.3 is on par with Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 and outperforms OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol on coding tasks.