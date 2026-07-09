Meta releases Muse Spark 1.1 to code and analyze media
Meta just dropped Muse Spark 1.1, its latest AI model that can code, solve problems, and handle tasks on its own: think debugging code or making sense of videos and images.
The update is Meta's answer to big players like OpenAI and Anthropic.
You can try out Muse Spark in "Thinking" mode via Meta's AI app or website.
US developers access Muse Spark API
Developers in the US can now get their hands on the Muse Spark API through Meta's portal: no more private preview.
Existing partners keep their access, while new users can join a wait list as spots open up.
Everything runs directly on Meta's own servers (so no third-party platforms involved).
Alexandr Wang previews Muse Spark autonomy
Alexandr Wang says they're working to make Muse Spark even more independent, meaning it will eventually be able to tackle complex projects by itself using insights from billions of users worldwide.
The goal: smarter, more hands-off help for whatever you need done online.