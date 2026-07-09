Meta releases Muse Spark 1.1 to code and analyze media Technology Jul 09, 2026

Meta just dropped Muse Spark 1.1, its latest AI model that can code, solve problems, and handle tasks on its own: think debugging code or making sense of videos and images.

The update is Meta's answer to big players like OpenAI and Anthropic.

You can try out Muse Spark in "Thinking" mode via Meta's AI app or website.