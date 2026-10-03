Meta releases open source Muse AI code for DIY devices
Technology
Meta just dropped the open-source code for Muse, its AI agent, so now anyone can build their own smart devices.
Think: a color E Ink screen to show reminders or even an HDMI stick for bigger displays.
You can use hardware like ESP32 boards or Raspberry Pi, and Meta's SDKs let you connect screens, buttons, and sensors.
Muse Home Link controls lights, TV
Alongside the code release, Meta also introduced Muse Home Link, a gadget that can control your lights and TV using skills built by the community.
Only 5,000 units are up for grabs in this batch (shipping later this month), so there is a waitlist if you want in.
This move is all about letting people get creative with AI at home: build what you want, program it how you like, and maybe even inspire the next cool DIY project.