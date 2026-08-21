Meta releases Pocket AI powered app to create shareable 'gizmos'
Technology
Meta just dropped Pocket, a new AI-powered gaming app now available for US users after a test run in Brazil.
With Pocket, you can make and share your own minigames, called "gizmos," using vibe-coding.
The games react to touch and tilt, plus they come with sound effects for extra fun.
Pocket joins Meta's AI creative suite
Games you make get posted on a scrollable feed where others can save them, remix them into other creations, or simply repost them.
Pocket is part of Meta's push to make creative tools powered by AI more accessible, joining apps like Meta AI for images and Vibes for video.
The launch follows other 2026 releases like Instagram Instants and Forum, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying these new tools are all about making it easier to ship new apps.