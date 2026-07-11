Meta removes new Muse image AI feature after privacy backlash
Technology
Meta just took down its new AI image feature (part of Muse Image), only days after launch.
The AI feature let users tag public Instagram accounts to create or remix images, but it quickly sparked worries about privacy and consent.
Responding to the criticism, Meta admitted, "We missed the mark, so it's no longer available."
Meta to continue AI rollouts
Even with this stumble, Meta says it will keep rolling out new AI features on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.
The company is also working on an AI video tool and promises to listen more closely to user feedback as it tries to balance innovation with user control.