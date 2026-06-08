Meta reportedly developing Hatch AI to automate tasks from prompts
Meta is reportedly developing Hatch, an AI agent designed to make life easier by automating stuff like coding, building presentations, scheduling, and sending emails, all from simple prompts.
Hatch aims to rival big names like ChatGPT Pro and Claude Max, showing Meta's push to make AI more central in everyday apps.
Hatch tested with Anthropic's Claude Sonnet
Hatch lets you describe tasks in plain language so it can handle them on its own.
It could come with a dashboard for managing tools and modular skills for things like travel planning or connecting with third-party apps.
While it's currently being tested with Anthropic's Claude Sonnet models, Hatch is expected to launch powered by Meta's Muse Spark AI, and could be built right into Instagram or other Meta platforms.
Meta experimenting with Hatch Plus pricing
Meta is experimenting with tiered pricing for Hatch, including a premium Hatch Plus option.
By integrating directly into popular apps, Hatch could reach billions of users fast, lining up with Mark Zuckerberg's vision of using AI as a major growth driver for Meta.