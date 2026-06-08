Meta reportedly developing Hatch AI to automate tasks from prompts

Hatch tested with Anthropic's Claude Sonnet

Hatch lets you describe tasks in plain language so it can handle them on its own.

It could come with a dashboard for managing tools and modular skills for things like travel planning or connecting with third-party apps.

While it's currently being tested with Anthropic's Claude Sonnet models, Hatch is expected to launch powered by Meta's Muse Spark AI, and could be built right into Instagram or other Meta platforms.