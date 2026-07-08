Meta reports removing 36 million child sexual exploitation items
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) says it deleted four million accounts and 36 million pieces of content tied to child sexual exploitation in 2025.
This announcement follows pressure from the Indian government, after reports of disturbing Instagram ads.
Meta shared that it was already working on the problem before it made headlines.
Meta details AI detection and removals
Meta has blocked harmful links, disabled suspicious accounts, and is using AI to spot abusive content, even in languages spoken by almost all its users.
The company says its ad systems do not promote this kind of material and that it is boosting protections for teens.
Meta also stressed it is teaming up with law enforcement to keep children safer online, promising ongoing efforts to remove any content or ads that break the rules.