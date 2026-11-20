Meta rethinks 2030 net 0 pledge after 45% emissions jump
Meta is rethinking its promise to hit net-zero emissions by 2030. The main reason? Their push into AI has sent energy use (and carbon emissions) way up.
In 2025 alone, Meta's emissions jumped 45% to 11.8 million metric tons, and around 1,200 such "hyperscale" data centers are now online and hundreds more are planned.
Google and Walmart trim climate targets
Meta isn't alone: tech giants like Google and retail giant Walmart are also dialing back climate targets as AI demands more power.
It's a tricky balance: chasing innovation while trying to stay green.
As AI keeps growing, major American businesses are having to rethink how they handle their environmental impact.