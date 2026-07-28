Meta rolls out hands-free update to Meta Ray-Ban display glasses

With this update, you can browse your Threads feed and share posts using just your voice.

Snapped a photo? Just say "Hey Meta, post an Instant" to send it right to Instagram Instants.

You can even ask your glasses to show you Reels, no phone needed.

Plus, the upgraded AI responds better than before and early users in the US and Canada get a new Neural Handwriting feature that lets them double-tap to activate Meta AI, then click the Write button to enter handwriting mode.