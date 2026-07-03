Meta rolls out Pocket built on Gizmo to create 'gizmos'
Technology
Meta just rolled out Pocket, a new app where you can create and share mini interactive tools called "gizmos" simply by typing what you want.
The launch hasn't been officially announced yet, but it was spotted by tech sleuth Alessandro Paluzzi on X.
Pocket builds on an earlier platform called Gizmo, which had a solid fanbase with more than 600,000 installs and glowing reviews before Meta brought the team on board.
Pocket part of Meta AI push
Pocket is part of Meta's bigger push to make AI easy and fun for everyone. It follows projects like Meta AI and Vibes, which let users generate images and videos with artificial intelligence.
There's also a discovery feed in Pocket so you can browse what others have made, making it easy to explore or show off your own creations.