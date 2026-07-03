Meta rolls out Pocket built on Gizmo to create 'gizmos' Technology Jul 03, 2026

Meta just rolled out Pocket, a new app where you can create and share mini interactive tools called "gizmos" simply by typing what you want.

The launch hasn't been officially announced yet, but it was spotted by tech sleuth Alessandro Paluzzi on X.

Pocket builds on an earlier platform called Gizmo, which had a solid fanbase with more than 600,000 installs and glowing reviews before Meta brought the team on board.