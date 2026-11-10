Meta reveals how much Muse will cost you in India
What's the story
Meta has set the subscription prices for its popular AI agent, Muse, in India. The service is currently listed at ₹1,799 for the Power tier and ₹8,999 for the Maximum version. If you subscribe through Google Play and Apple's billing systems, you may have to pay slightly more. The pricing is similar to what users pay in the US.
AI capabilities
Muse has been a hit since its launch
Muse, which can be used on WhatsApp, has become quite popular since its launch.
It hit over 10 million downloads in just two months.
The AI agent can handle a variety of tasks from customer service conversations to travel planning and flight bookings.
This wide range of applications is one reason for its rapid growth in the market.
Market strategy
Muse's WhatsApp integration gives it an edge
Muse's integration with WhatsApp could give it a major distribution advantage in India, where the messaging platform has a huge user base.
The service offers a free tier with generous usage limits in the US, Canada, Japan, and Singapore.
However, Indian users are currently on a waitlist for Muse's services. They can sign up through a VPN connected to one of its supported markets.
Service limitations
What's the status of Muse in India?
Even though Muse isn't available on Indian app stores, its web and WhatsApp interfaces can be accessed in the country.
Subscriptions can be purchased with Indian-issued cards if their billing territory is set to a supported market.
However, the service's functionality in India is limited as it doesn't allow user authorization for card payments on their behalf, due to lack of integration with payment processors operating in India.
AI impact
Regulatory concerns around Muse in India
While personal AI agents like Muse haven't raised the same cybersecurity concerns as unreleased frontier models, they do raise other regulatory and technological questions.
Officials are worried that advanced frontier models could expose vulnerabilities and trigger data breaches across government and corporate networks.
The question of whether autonomous digital agents should be treated as human users when accessing online services is also a major concern for Indian websites, relying on legacy bot-detection technologies such as CAPTCHAs.