Meta's Muse climbs to 2nd spot on US App Store

Despite its impressive start, Muse's launch doesn't match the debut of other recent Meta apps like Threads and Meta AI.

On its launch day, Threads was downloaded over 4.3 million times in the US while the Meta AI app saw 108,000 downloads during its debut.

The performance of Muse also pales in comparison to another popular consumer AI app, ChatGPT, which crossed half a million installs in less than a week after its arrival.