Meta's Muse climbs to 2nd spot on US App Store
What's the story
Meta's new artificial intelligence (AI) app, Muse, has taken the US by storm. The app was launched on Tuesday and has already become a hot topic among industry players on social media platform X. According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Muse has been downloaded over 83,000 times on iOS in the US. This surge in downloads has pushed Muse to second place on the App Store's Top Charts.
Download comparison
Muse's launch pales in comparison to Threads and Meta AI
Despite its impressive start, Muse's launch doesn't match the debut of other recent Meta apps like Threads and Meta AI.
On its launch day, Threads was downloaded over 4.3 million times in the US while the Meta AI app saw 108,000 downloads during its debut.
The performance of Muse also pales in comparison to another popular consumer AI app, ChatGPT, which crossed half a million installs in less than a week after its arrival.
Growth analysis
Android counterpart isn't doing as well
Despite the slow start, Muse is still climbing the charts on iOS. It has moved from fourth to second place on the US App Store in two days.
However, its Android counterpart isn't doing as well. On Google Play's app marketplace, Muse has only managed to rank at No. 338 in the Productivity category with its download numbers yet to be revealed.
Market presence
Muse is also available on web, WhatsApp
Along with iOS and Android, Muse is also available on the web and through WhatsApp. However, these platforms aren't included in the download estimates.
The app is part of Meta's larger strategy to stake its claim on this emerging market where it faces competition from Google's Gemini Spark and Anthropic's Claude Cowork among others.
Legal challenges
Legal issues affecting Muse's debut numbers
The timing of Muse's launch could also be affecting its debut numbers.
The app requires users to share more personal information with Meta, which comes just days after the company agreed to an $18 billion multistate settlement over social media-related consumer harms.
Meta has faced several legal challenges over the years, including massive data scandals and multiple fines by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for privacy violations.