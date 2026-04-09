Meta unveils Muse Spark, first AI model from superintelligence team

Meta Platforms has unveiled Muse Spark, the first artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by its superintelligence team. The launch comes after a major investment by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the field of AI. This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its platforms and improve user experience.

Tech advancement Muse Spark to replace existing Llama models Muse Spark is the first model from a team that Meta hired last year to compete with other tech giants in the AI space. The model will be available on the less popular Meta AI app and website. In the coming weeks, it will replace existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's smart glasses collection.

AI potential Next generation already in development The company described Muse Spark as small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation for future models. The next generation of this AI technology is already in development. Zuckerberg had previously said he expected these initial models would be good but more importantly show the rapid trajectory of their progress.

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