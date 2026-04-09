Meta unveils Muse Spark, first AI model from superintelligence team
What's the story
Meta Platforms has unveiled Muse Spark, the first artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by its superintelligence team. The launch comes after a major investment by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the field of AI. This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to integrate advanced technologies into its platforms and improve user experience.
Tech advancement
Muse Spark to replace existing Llama models
Muse Spark is the first model from a team that Meta hired last year to compete with other tech giants in the AI space. The model will be available on the less popular Meta AI app and website. In the coming weeks, it will replace existing Llama models powering chatbots on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's smart glasses collection.
AI potential
Next generation already in development
The company described Muse Spark as small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math, and health. It is a powerful foundation for future models. The next generation of this AI technology is already in development. Zuckerberg had previously said he expected these initial models would be good but more importantly show the rapid trajectory of their progress.
AI features
Contemplating mode boosts reasoning power
Muse Spark can perform tasks like estimating calories in a meal from a photo or placing an image of a mug on a shelf to see how it looks. Meta has also introduced Contemplating mode, which runs multiple AI agents simultaneously to boost reasoning power. This lets Muse Spark take on the extended thinking modes of Google's Gemini Deep Think and OpenAI's GPT Pro.