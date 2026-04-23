Threads introduces live chats to compete with X

Meta 's social media platform, Threads , has launched a new feature called "Live Chats." The update is aimed at enhancing real-time conversations during cultural events. The first community to get this feature is NBA Threads, where media personalities like Malika Andrews and Rachel Nichols will host live chats during the playoffs.

Feature details How do live chats work? Live Chats allow users to send messages, photos, videos, links, and emoji reactions. Up to 150 participants can actively engage in a chat while others can view the conversation and react as spectators. The feature is currently available only to select creators but will be rolled out more widely over time.

Competitive edge Competing with X When Threads first launched, it struggled to keep up with X in terms of relevance and timeliness. The platform didn't have many features like robust search, hashtags, and a chronological feed that X had. Now, with the introduction of Live Chats, Threads hopes to better compete with X by offering something even Elon Musk's app doesn't have - a feature specifically designed for real-time engagement.

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User engagement A new way to build community Meta explained in a blog post that Live Chats are "a new way to build community with others around shared interests like an album drop or a big game as it unfolds." The company added that these chats are more dynamic than traditional group chats because they are designed for real-time conversations around cultural moments as they happen.

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