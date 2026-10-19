Meta says Anthropic Claude caused no Kings Coalition Instagram outage
Meta says a tech glitch briefly took down the No Kings Coalition's Instagram account right in the middle of major US protests.
The culprit? An AI tool from Anthropic called Claude, which was pulling data so fast it looked like a bot attack.
Meta restored the account within an hour, but full admin access took a bit longer. It has apologized for the mix-up.
No Kings Coalition says rallies disrupted
The No Kings Coalition, an anti-Trump group, was not happy. The suspension hit just as it was rallying people across nearly 3,000 events to boost early voting and push for fair elections.
With millions participating nationwide, losing its Instagram account even briefly made things harder.
Meta explained that its security system simply got spooked by all the rapid activity and flagged it by mistake.