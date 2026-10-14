Meta says hackers accessed GitHub repositories using stolen employee credentials
Technology
Meta just revealed that hackers got into its GitHub repositories using stolen employee credentials.
Nearly 1,500 people, mostly Meta employees in the US had some of their business data and a bit of personal information exposed.
Meta offers credit and dark-web monitoring
Meta quickly blocked the hackers, kicked off an investigation with law enforcement and GitHub, and reassured everyone that its main systems are safe.
It's now offering credit and dark web monitoring to those affected, has notified regulators.