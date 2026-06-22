Meta seeks immunity in KOSA after $6 million damages ruling
Meta (the company behind Instagram) is pushing for a new law that would protect it from being sued over harm caused to kids by its platforms.
This is part of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), currently debated in the US Senate.
If passed, it could block thousands of lawsuits against social media companies, especially after Meta and YouTube were recently ordered to pay $6 million in damages for a child-harm case.
KOSA provision would block state lawsuits
The provision would make online companies immune from state-law claims related to minors' safety or privacy issues online.
Meta says this helps create clear, nationwide rules, but critics argue it gives too much legal cover to big tech.
Julia Duncan from the American Association for Justice warns that all current cases could be thrown out if this goes through.
Meanwhile, a Blackburn spokesperson said, "We have not seen that proposed language and would never consider it."
The debate comes as lawmakers try to make social media safer for young users by regulating features like endless scrolling and constant notifications.