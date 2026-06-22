Meta seeks immunity in KOSA after $6 million damages ruling

KOSA provision would block state lawsuits

The provision would make online companies immune from state-law claims related to minors' safety or privacy issues online.

Meta says this helps create clear, nationwide rules, but critics argue it gives too much legal cover to big tech.

Julia Duncan from the American Association for Justice warns that all current cases could be thrown out if this goes through.

Meanwhile, a Blackburn spokesperson said, "We have not seen that proposed language and would never consider it."

The debate comes as lawmakers try to make social media safer for young users by regulating features like endless scrolling and constant notifications.