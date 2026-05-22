Meta settlement spurs nearly 6,000 lawsuits over children's mental health
Technology
Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and other social media companies are facing nearly 6,000 lawsuits claiming their platforms negatively affect children's mental health.
This wave of legal action picked up steam after Meta settled with a Kentucky school district that said its apps' addictive features led to anxiety, depression, and self-harm among students.
Breathitt County sues Meta for $60 million+
Breathitt County School District sued Meta, asking for more than $60 million and support for student mental health programs.
Their settlement could set the tone for roughly 1,200 similar lawsuits from US school districts.
Meanwhile, thousands more cases are pending across California and federal courts, so this fight is far from over.