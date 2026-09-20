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Meta sues UK regulator over Online Safety Act rules
Meta is challenging Ofcom's classification decision

Meta sues UK regulator over Online Safety Act rules

By Akash Pandey
Sep 20, 2026
06:26 pm
What's the story

Meta has filed a new lawsuit against the UK's online safety regulator, Ofcom, as the company disputes the way parts of the country's Online Safety Act are enforced. The tech giant is challenging Ofcom's decision to classify its platforms, WhatsApp and Instagram, as Category 1 services under the country's Online Safety Act. This classification comes with additional responsibilities such as stricter rules around fraudulent advertising and transparency in dealing with illegal content.

Legal challenge

Meta's legal battle

Meta has disputed Ofcom's classification decision, arguing that some of the Category 1 duties are not applicable to private one-to-one and small-group messaging services.

The company is not alone in this legal battle against Ofcom's categorization decisions.

Roblox and Quora are also appealing the regulator's decisions concerning their respective services.

Ongoing challenges

Ongoing legal disputes

The new lawsuit isn't Meta's only legal battle with Ofcom. The company is also contesting the regulator over its fees and potential fines under the Online Safety Act.

Ofcom recovers costs for enforcing these rules through fees paid by certain tech companies, based on their qualifying worldwide revenue.

Meta argues this method disproportionately impacts larger firms as their global revenue is considered for fee determination.

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Implementation issues

Concerns raised over potential delays

The legal disputes have raised concerns among some British officials and politicians that court proceedings could delay the implementation of the Online Safety Act.

Damian Collins, a former junior minister for technology and the digital economy, accused Meta of deliberately trying to frustrate and delay this process.

He also suggested that large tech companies have "limitless resources" to challenge regulators like Ofcom.

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Act details

Online Safety Act implementation timeline

The Online Safety Act has been implemented in phases since April 2025, with different duties being introduced over time.

Ofcom's current timetable includes work on additional safety measures during autumn 2026.

However, Meta clarified that its legal action isn't against the Online Safety Act itself but against specific aspects of its implementation by Ofcom.

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