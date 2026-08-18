Meta cracks down on child sexual abuse material in India
What's the story
Meta has taken action to address concerns over Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on its platforms. The move comes after discussions with the Indian government, which made it clear that safe harbor protection would not apply if Indian laws are violated. Government sources told PTI that "the message has gone home," and they have "seen some action on the CSAM issue."
Policy review
Government reviewing WhatsApp's username policy
The Indian government is also reviewing WhatsApp's username policy.
However, it's not just a WhatsApp issue; similar concerns are being raised with other apps as well.
The government is also looking into the problem of social media addiction but isn't trying to censor platforms. Instead, it wants compliance with Indian laws and social norms.
Regulatory measures
Reasonable restrictions on free speech
The government has clarified that reasonable restrictions can be imposed on free speech and commercial activities under the Constitution.
This is part of its efforts to ensure compliance with Indian laws and social norms across all digital platforms.
The move comes as part of a broader strategy to tackle CSAM concerns and other related issues on social media platforms.