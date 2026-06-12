Meta testing Meta One subscription plans on WhatsApp Android beta

Plus about ₹700 premium around ₹2,200

The Plus plan (about ₹700 a month) unlocks extras like WhatsApp Plus: think custom ringtones, app themes, premium stickers, and more advanced media tools.

The Premium plan (around ₹2,200 a month) adds higher AI usage limits and extra media generation perks, plus a possible free trial month.

If you're into customizing your chats or want more creative tools, these new options might be worth a look.