Meta testing Meta One subscription plans on WhatsApp Android beta
Technology
Meta is getting ready to bring its Meta One subscription plans to WhatsApp on Android.
Spotted in the app's beta version, this move aims to bundle premium features across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp under Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium.
Plus about ₹700 premium around ₹2,200
The Plus plan (about ₹700 a month) unlocks extras like WhatsApp Plus: think custom ringtones, app themes, premium stickers, and more advanced media tools.
The Premium plan (around ₹2,200 a month) adds higher AI usage limits and extra media generation perks, plus a possible free trial month.
If you're into customizing your chats or want more creative tools, these new options might be worth a look.