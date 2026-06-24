Meta tests AI companion app reimagining Facebook's Creator Studio
Technology
Meta is rolling out in testing a new AI companion app for creators, reimagining Facebook's Creator Studio.
Designed to help creators boost their audience and manage content more easily, the app is Meta's way of keeping up with TikTok and YouTube.
Meta AI drafts replies, tracks performance
The app comes with a chatty AI assistant that gives tips based on how your posts are doing and what your followers like.
You can ask things like "When should I post?" or dig into audience trends.
There's also an AI-powered comment tool that spots important comments and drafts replies in your own style for you to approve.
Plus, a daily feed helps organize tasks, track post performance, and track progress toward goals, all part of Meta's push to make creator tools smarter this year.