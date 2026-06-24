Meta tests AI companion app reimagining Facebook's Creator Studio

Meta AI drafts replies, tracks performance

The app comes with a chatty AI assistant that gives tips based on how your posts are doing and what your followers like.

You can ask things like "When should I post?" or dig into audience trends.

There's also an AI-powered comment tool that spots important comments and drafts replies in your own style for you to approve.

Plus, a daily feed helps organize tasks, track post performance, and track progress toward goals, all part of Meta's push to make creator tools smarter this year.