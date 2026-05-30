Meta tests AI pendant next year to revive hardware division
Technology
Meta is rolling out tests for an AI-powered pendant next year, pushing further into wearable tech.
Alongside this, they're working on "Wearables for Work" for business users and expanding their selection of AI glasses.
It's all part of Meta's plan to breathe new life into its hardware division after some tough financial times.
Reality Labs lost $4.03B, earned $402 million
Reality Labs, Meta's hardware team, lost $4.03 billion in just one quarter while making only $402 million in revenue.
To turn things around, Meta wants to sell 10 million wearable devices by the second half of 2026.
They're teaming up with Ray-Ban and Oakley on AI glasses and have bought Limitless, a startup behind a pendant that records and transcribes conversations, to help boost their lineup.