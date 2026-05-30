Meta tests AI pendant next year to revive hardware division

Reality Labs lost $4.03B, earned $402 million

Reality Labs, Meta's hardware team, lost $4.03 billion in just one quarter while making only $402 million in revenue.

To turn things around, Meta wants to sell 10 million wearable devices by the second half of 2026.

They're teaming up with Ray-Ban and Oakley on AI glasses and have bought Limitless, a startup behind a pendant that records and transcribes conversations, to help boost their lineup.