Meta tests Muse calling with human contractors in internal trials
Technology
Meta is trying out a new way to test its Muse AI assistant: when you use Muse to make a call, there's a chance an actual human contractor, not just an AI, will answer.
This "human concierge" approach was revealed internally and has some employees uneasy, since it means sensitive info could reach call center workers during testing.
Meta pledges disclosures before Muse rollout
Even with privacy concerns, Meta says most employee feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive."
The company's main focus right now is learning how to make Muse safer and more private before launching the feature for everyone.
Meta spokesperson, Daniel Roberts, shared they're still fine-tuning things with merchants, promising that Muse's calling will only go public when it's ready and with the proper disclosures.