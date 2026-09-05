Meta tests robots to handle server work in data centers
Meta (yes, Facebook's parent company) is trying out robots to handle hands-on work in its data centers.
Think plugging cables and rebooting servers: stuff that usually needs people.
The idea is to make things more efficient, and one Meta data center worker estimates these bots could take over as much as 80% of some folks' workloads.
Meta's Kinova trials face reliability issues
These trials are happening in Iowa and Ohio, using robots like the Kinova Gen3 arm for tasks such as power cycling servers and swapping cables.
But the tech isn't flawless yet: navigation hiccups and battery issues mean humans still need to step in.
Naturally, some workers are worried about job security, but Meta says it's committed to hiring and training people alongside automation, pointing out there's a real shortage of skilled workers right now.