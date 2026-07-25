Meta tests StoryKit AI for personalized bedtime stories outside US
Technology
Meta is trying out StoryKit, a new AI-powered app that helps parents whip up personalized bedtime stories for their kids in just seconds.
The app is being tested in a few countries (not in the US yet) and lets parents design characters, pick story settings, and even add themes like courage or empathy.
Parents create characters, select AI narration
Parents can create characters from scratch or turn photos of toys and loved ones into storybook stars.
Finished tales can be read aloud by parents or played with an AI narrator.
Meta says it wants to make bedtime easier for busy families, helping them share unique stories "made with love" without adding to the chaos of daily life.