Meta tests new feature that groups reels into a series

Meta is testing a new feature called "Series" for Reels on Instagram and Facebook . The move is aimed at helping creators organize episodic content and making it easier for users to follow ongoing video stories. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that select creators can now group both new and existing Reels into a single series. Each Reel becomes an episode within a larger collection, allowing viewers to access related videos from a dedicated hub on a creator's profile.

Content organization Series feature specifically designed for multi-part content The Series feature is specifically designed for creators who post multi-part content like tutorials, challenges, educational videos, or daily updates. Instead of making viewers search through a creator's profile for previous episodes, all related Reels can be grouped under one series. For instance, a creator doing a "10 days of healthier baking" challenge could put all 10 videos in one collection.

User experience Series will have dedicated tab on creators' profile Meta says the Series feature will be available in a dedicated tab on a creator's profile. Each series will have its own page, making it easier for audiences to discover and follow ongoing content. Users who come across an episode while scrolling through their feed or the Reels tab can open the full series and explore other episodes. They can also save a series for later viewing and stay updated as new episodes are added.

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