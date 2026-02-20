Meta Threads now lets you share posts directly to Instagram
Technology
Meta just rolled out a handy update for Threads: now you can share your Threads posts straight to Instagram Stories without leaving the app.
The goal? Make it easier for people to get their content seen by more friends, using Instagram's huge audience to give Threads a boost.
Threads overtook X in mobile usage recently
You can now preview exactly how your post will look in Stories before sharing—no more jumping between apps.
This smoother experience comes as Threads keeps growing fast, thanks to its tight connection with Instagram and features like trending posts showing up across both platforms.
With this update, Meta is hoping even more users will share and engage on both apps—especially since Threads recently overtook X in mobile usage.