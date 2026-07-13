Meta to debut Iris AI chip for Facebook and Instagram
Technology
Meta's gearing up to launch its latest homegrown AI chip, Iris, this September.
The chip will handle AI tasks on Facebook and Instagram, helping Meta rely less on big suppliers like NVIDIA and AMD.
It's a major step for the company's MTIA program, which aims to boost Meta's AI capabilities.
Meta secures Samsung and Sandisk deals
Testing for Iris finished in just six weeks, pretty impressive for a project that had a rocky start more than five years ago.
Meta isn't stopping there: it plans to double its computing power by next year, invest up to $145 billion in data centers, and roll out a new AI chip every six months until 2027.
To keep things moving despite global shortages, Meta has locked in deals with Samsung and Sandisk for key components.