Meta to debut Iris AI chip for Facebook and Instagram

Meta secures Samsung and Sandisk deals

Testing for Iris finished in just six weeks, pretty impressive for a project that had a rocky start more than five years ago.

Meta isn't stopping there: it plans to double its computing power by next year, invest up to $145 billion in data centers, and roll out a new AI chip every six months until 2027.

To keep things moving despite global shortages, Meta has locked in deals with Samsung and Sandisk for key components.