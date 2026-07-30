Meta to expand enterprise AI beyond ads with APIs, compute

Meta is working on letting businesses use AI agents in messaging apps so they can chat with customers automatically, and only pay when it works.

They're also planning to share their own productivity tools with larger companies, not just small businesses.

As Zuckerberg put it, they were trying to find the right balance between short-term profits and long-term bets on AI.

On top of that, Meta is promising things like personal AI assistants, smart glasses, and new features for Facebook Groups and Marketplace, all powered by their latest language models.