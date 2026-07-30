Meta to expand enterprise AI beyond ads with APIs, compute
Meta is going all-in on enterprise AI.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg just shared that the company wants to offer more than just ads: think APIs, business-focused AI agents, and even selling computing power to bigger organizations.
It's all about finding new ways to make money beyond the usual ads and subscriptions.
Meta plans pay per success agents
Meta is working on letting businesses use AI agents in messaging apps so they can chat with customers automatically, and only pay when it works.
They're also planning to share their own productivity tools with larger companies, not just small businesses.
As Zuckerberg put it, they were trying to find the right balance between short-term profits and long-term bets on AI.
On top of that, Meta is promising things like personal AI assistants, smart glasses, and new features for Facebook Groups and Marketplace, all powered by their latest language models.