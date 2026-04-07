Meta to open source AI models under Alexandr Wang's leadership
Technology
Meta is about to make its latest AI models open-source, a big shift with plans to spend more than $600 billion on AI.
Alexandr Wang is leading the charge.
The new models will include some proprietary features for safety, setting them apart from other open-source projects.
Fresh approach could determine Meta's future
By sharing its AI tech more openly, Meta hopes to spark wider adoption, taking cues from how other companies have made open-source work for them.
After past struggles with models like LLaMa 4 and some internal drama, this fresh approach could be key for both Wang's leadership and Meta's future in the fast-moving world of AI.