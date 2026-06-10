Your searches on other websites will shape your Instagram feed
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a major update in its content personalization strategy. The company plans to use data shared by other businesses to tailor users' feeds and AI responses. In a blog post, Meta explained how it already uses off-platform activity like game plays or online purchases for ad targeting. Now, it is expanding this practice across Facebook and Instagram for content personalization.
Approach
A look at the new strategy
Meta's new strategy is not about collecting new data, but rather using information already provided by businesses to improve user experience. For instance, if a user recently bought a tent online, they might see camping-related videos in their Reels feed.
Evolution
Expanding on existing ad targeting practices
Historically, Meta has used user activity within its apps: likes, views, follows to personalize content. The company also started using conversations with its AI assistant for ad targeting last year. This update is a natural progression of that strategy, combining different data sources to create a more tailored experience for users across Facebook and Instagram.
User control
User controls updated for off-platform data access
Along with the update, Meta is also simplifying controls for off-platform data access. Users can prevent Meta from using data shared by other businesses for ad targeting, feed personalization, or AI responses by simply disabling the "activity from other businesses" setting. This gives users more control over their data and how it's used by the company across its platforms.