Meta to release open-source-style AI models led by Alexandr Wang
Meta is about to drop a new wave of AI models, and this time, it's making them way more accessible.
Led by Alexandr Wang (founder of Scale AI), Meta's shifting from just building powerful tech to actually sharing it.
The new models are expected to use open-source-style licenses, so developers and companies can build with them, just with a few rules in place.
Meta invests billions for AI access
Meta is putting billions of dollars into making its AI more accessible for developers and enterprises. Its LLaMA models got some flak for being too locked down.
Now Meta wants to help out folks who can't build giant AIs on their own by giving them solid tools to start with.
Even though the company's been dealing with some internal shake-ups, it's betting big on this new direction, with Wang leading the charge.