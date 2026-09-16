Meta to report child abuse directly to Indian authorities
Technology
Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, is changing how it handles child safety issues in India.
After a probe into Instagram ads linked to explicit Telegram channels, Meta has agreed to report cases of child abuse and exploitation straight to Indian law enforcement, instead of routing them through the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
India pushed Meta after BBC probe
This move comes after Indian authorities, including the NCPCR and MeitY, pushed Meta for more accountability following a BBC Eye investigation.
With the National Human Rights Commission and Delhi Police also keeping an eye on things, the message is clear: social media platforms need to step up their efforts in protecting kids online.