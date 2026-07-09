Meta to unveil Iris AI chip in September, targets 14GW

Meta partners Broadcom and TSMC

By teaming up with Broadcom and TSMC to make Iris, Meta is moving away from relying on NVIDIA and AMD for pricey GPUs.

It wrapped up testing in just six weeks without any major hiccups.

Plus, Meta's planning a huge expansion, targeting 14 gigawatts of computing power by 2027, with fresh deals for memory chips from Samsung and Sandisk.

All this comes as everyone's scrambling for more AI hardware these days.