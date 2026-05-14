Meta unveils 1st-ever Ray-Ban smart glasses discounts for Father's Day
Technology
Meta is offering its first-ever discounts on Ray-Ban smart glasses, just in time for Father's Day.
Gen. 2 models are now 15% off, original Ray-Bans are 25% off, and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses get a 20% price cut (that's $95 saved).
You also get an extra 20% off prescription lenses with any pair.
Gen. 2 Ray-Ban 3K-camera 8-hour battery
The Gen. 2 Ray-Ban smart glasses now have a sharper 3K camera and battery life that lasts up to eight hours (or up to two days with the charging case). They keep most of the AI-powered features from earlier updates.
You can pick from three styles, Wayfarer, Skyliner, or Headliner, and adjust them for your perfect fit.
Discounts are limited-time only and could end without warning.