Meta unveils 1st-ever Ray-Ban smart glasses discounts for Father's Day

Gen. 2 Ray-Ban 3K-camera 8-hour battery

The Gen. 2 Ray-Ban smart glasses now have a sharper 3K camera and battery life that lasts up to eight hours (or up to two days with the charging case). They keep most of the AI-powered features from earlier updates.

You can pick from three styles, Wayfarer, Skyliner, or Headliner, and adjust them for your perfect fit.

Discounts are limited-time only and could end without warning.