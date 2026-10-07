Meta unveils AI to detect scams on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Meta just rolled out fresh AI tools to help keep scams off Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
After blocking over 159 million scam ads and nearly 11 million accounts associated with criminal scam centers last year, Meta's new tech now looks at text, images, and context to catch even sneakier scams before they reach you.
Meta flags celebrity impersonation, sketchy links
The update zeros in on celebrity impersonation scams by flagging fake profiles and misleading bios tied to public figures or brands.
It also hunts down sketchy links that try to send you to scammy websites.
Plus, you will now get alerts about suspicious friend requests, like when someone with barely any mutual friends tries to connect.
Meta adds WhatsApp linking alerts
WhatsApp users will see alerts if their account is being linked on another device, so they can decide what happens next.
And if you want more privacy in Messenger, there is an option to turn off AI scam detection in your settings.