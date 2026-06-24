Meta unveils smart glasses without Ray-Ban branding amid privacy concerns
Technology
Meta just dropped its latest smart glasses, but this time, they're going solo without the iconic Ray-Ban branding.
The company is hoping to build its own vibe in the wearable tech scene, even as privacy worries linger.
Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth thinks people will get used to them through "social learning," much as we did with phone cameras.
Critics say consumers bear privacy burden
Even with the relaunch, critics aren't impressed by the lack of new privacy features.
The glasses have an LED recording indicator, though it can be removed, so users are left handling privacy risks themselves.
Many feel Meta's move puts more responsibility on consumers instead of fixing these issues up front.