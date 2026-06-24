Meta unveils smart glasses without Ray-Ban branding amid privacy concerns Technology Jun 24, 2026

Meta just dropped its latest smart glasses, but this time, they're going solo without the iconic Ray-Ban branding.

The company is hoping to build its own vibe in the wearable tech scene, even as privacy worries linger.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth thinks people will get used to them through "social learning," much as we did with phone cameras.