Meta updates AI glasses to stop recording when LED blocked

Meta announced a software update for its AI smart glasses after people found ways to secretly record others by covering the camera's white LED indicator.

Now, if you block that light, the camera shuts off: no sneaky filming allowed.

Meta's vice president of augmented reality, Alex Himel, said it is working to make sure the capture LED can reliably alert bystanders when photos or videos are being captured for someone's gallery, and that it will keep improving and evolving its approach.