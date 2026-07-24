Meta updates AI July 24 to sync calendars, streamline tasks

Powered by the newly released Muse Spark 1.1 model, Meta AI now handles tasks like meal planning, hunting deals on Facebook Marketplace, and suggesting event dates based on your schedule.

It can also pull information from the web into reports or presentations you can tweak as you go.

The update is rolling out in select markets via the Meta AI app and on the web, with plans to hit more regions and WhatsApp soon.

Meta's blog post calls this move a "next step toward personal superintelligence."