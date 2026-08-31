Meta updates smart glasses with walking directions and 3D sound
Technology
Meta just dropped a big update for its smart glasses: you can now get walking directions and enjoy immersive 3D sound.
With firmware version 128, simply say "Hey Meta" to start navigating: no need to pull out your phone or open extra apps.
Meta expands navigation with AI audio
These features aren't limited anymore: walking directions are now live across the US Puerto Rico, Canada, and select cities.
Just ask your glasses to guide you somewhere ("Hey Meta, navigate to Times Square") and you'll get step-by-step directions.
The new spatial audio uses AI to add depth to what you hear, making music and calls feel way more real, all part of Meta's push to make its smart glasses even more useful for everyday life.