Meta upgrades AI with Muse Spark 1.1 enabling calendar automation
Technology
Meta's AI assistant just leveled up with new automation features.
Thanks to its upgraded Muse Spark 1.1 model, Meta AI can now summarize your calendar events and set up recurring schedules (think meal planning or trend updates) without you having to nudge it every time.
The new tools are live on the Meta AI app and meta.ai in select markets, with WhatsApp support coming soon.
Meta AI adapts to user routines
Meta AI now adapts to your routines, so tasks feel more personal and seamless.
You can tweak automation settings or switch on incognito mode when you want some privacy.
And if you sell things online, there's a new Seller app for Facebook Marketplace that gives merchants better tools to manage their shops.