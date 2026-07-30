Meta uses AI to speed app launches and test features
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is tapping into AI to roll out new apps faster and mix things up.
Mark Zuckerberg shared on July 29 that they've launched tools like Forum for Facebook Groups and Seller for Marketplace users, plus they're experimenting with AI-powered bedtime stories using large language models (LLMs) to test and scale ideas quickly.
Susan Li explains Instagram uses LLMs
Zuckerberg says more apps are on the way, with LLM-driven recommendation systems designed to boost engagement. Threads shows how well this works.
CFO Susan Li explained that Instagram posts are analyzed by LLMs to fine-tune content recommendations and trends.
Even as investors focus on AI spending, Meta promises fresh consumer apps with built-in AI are coming soon as part of their innovation push.