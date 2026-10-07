Meta Walmart and Sierra team up on personal agent protocol
Technology
Meta, Walmart, and Sierra are teaming up to build an open standard that makes it easier for businesses to use AI bots.
This move follows the buzz around Meta's Muse AI agent, which launched last month.
The new "personal agent protocol" aims to fix common headaches companies face when adding AI into their workflow.
Protocol separates bots from real people
This protocol is designed to clearly separate bots from real people, helping keep sensitive business information safe.
David Singleton from Meta likened it to how email standards made things simpler and more secure.
Even though Amazon is blocking Meta's agents due to worries of website scraping, there's hope that other big names like OpenAI and Anthropic might join in.