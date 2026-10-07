Meta, Walmart, Stripe and Sierra reportedly propose personal agent protocol
Meta is reportedly teaming up with Walmart, Stripe, and AI startup Sierra to set new rules for how AI bots handle online shopping.
Their plan, called the "personal agent protocol," is all about making sure AI-powered transactions are secure and trustworthy.
Meta's David Singleton says, "If you think about email, it works great because it is a standard that everyone can use to talk to each other, and we think this is going to be quite similar."
Meta's Muse Amazon ban worries banks
Banks have been worried about privacy and security when AIs shop or pay for things on your behalf.
The need is clear: Meta's own Muse AI bot was actually banned from Amazon for not revealing it was a bot!
Sierra's co-founder Bret Taylor warns that without proper standards, "chaos until such a standard exists."
Still, big banks like Citigroup think tools like Muse could rake in billions by the end of the decade if they get it right.
Meta also wants the standard to make AI shopping smoother for customers.