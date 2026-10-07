Meta, Walmart, Stripe and Sierra reportedly propose personal agent protocol

Meta is reportedly teaming up with Walmart, Stripe, and AI startup Sierra to set new rules for how AI bots handle online shopping.

Their plan, called the "personal agent protocol," is all about making sure AI-powered transactions are secure and trustworthy.

Meta's David Singleton says, "If you think about email, it works great because it is a standard that everyone can use to talk to each other, and we think this is going to be quite similar."