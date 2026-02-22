Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case: SC hearing deferred to tomorrow
Meta and WhatsApp are set to face the Supreme Court on February 23, 2026, as they challenge a ₹213 crore penalty from India's competition watchdog over their privacy policy.
The hearing, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, was pushed back because senior advocate Kapil Sibal was unwell.
What's at stake?
This case is a big deal for anyone using WhatsApp in India.
The Supreme Court has already stopped Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data while the case is ongoing, calling their privacy policy "a decent way of committing theft of private information."
The court also pointed out that users don't really have a choice—it's either accept the terms or stop using the app.
With India's IT ministry now involved and regulators watching closely, the outcome could shape how your personal data is handled by big tech in the future.