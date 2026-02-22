Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case: SC hearing deferred to tomorrow

What's at stake?

This case is a big deal for anyone using WhatsApp in India.

The Supreme Court has already stopped Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data while the case is ongoing, calling their privacy policy "a decent way of committing theft of private information."

The court also pointed out that users don't really have a choice—it's either accept the terms or stop using the app.

With India's IT ministry now involved and regulators watching closely, the outcome could shape how your personal data is handled by big tech in the future.