Meta, YouTube found liable in landmark social media addiction case

A Los Angeles jury has ruled against Meta and YouTube , holding them responsible for harming a young woman through their addictive platform design. The plaintiff, identified as Kaley or K.G.M., alleged that the platforms negatively impacted her mental health during her childhood and adolescence. The court found both companies negligent in operating products that harmed children and teenagers while failing to warn users about the risks involved.

Damages awarded $6 million in damages awarded to the plaintiff The jury awarded a total of $6 million in damages, split evenly between compensatory and punitive damages. They found that the companies acted with "malice, oppression, or fraud." Meta will pay 70% of the total amount while YouTube will cover the remaining 30%. The case was heard over seven weeks and featured testimony from senior executives including Mark Zuckerberg.

Impact assessment Platforms deemed responsible for exacerbating mental health issues The jury found that recommendation systems and engagement-driven features of these platforms aggravated anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. They also concluded that the companies did not adequately warn users about the dangers of addiction associated with their platforms. This verdict is seen as a major development in over 1,600 similar lawsuits filed across the US.

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