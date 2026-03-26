Meta, YouTube found liable in landmark social media addiction case
What's the story
A Los Angeles jury has ruled against Meta and YouTube, holding them responsible for harming a young woman through their addictive platform design. The plaintiff, identified as Kaley or K.G.M., alleged that the platforms negatively impacted her mental health during her childhood and adolescence. The court found both companies negligent in operating products that harmed children and teenagers while failing to warn users about the risks involved.
Damages awarded
$6 million in damages awarded to the plaintiff
The jury awarded a total of $6 million in damages, split evenly between compensatory and punitive damages. They found that the companies acted with "malice, oppression, or fraud." Meta will pay 70% of the total amount while YouTube will cover the remaining 30%. The case was heard over seven weeks and featured testimony from senior executives including Mark Zuckerberg.
Impact assessment
Platforms deemed responsible for exacerbating mental health issues
The jury found that recommendation systems and engagement-driven features of these platforms aggravated anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. They also concluded that the companies did not adequately warn users about the dangers of addiction associated with their platforms. This verdict is seen as a major development in over 1,600 similar lawsuits filed across the US.
Legal implications
Meta and YouTube plan to appeal the ruling
The ruling could have far-reaching implications for future cases against tech companies and may force them to change features like autoplay, notifications, and recommendation systems. Both Meta and YouTube have announced their plans to appeal the decision. Meta argued that teen mental health is complex and cannot be attributed to a single app while Google said the case mischaracterized YouTube as a social media service rather than a streaming platform.